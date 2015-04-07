Contrary to popular belief, not all vegetarians like soy veggie burgers, this nacheez (no lacto-ovo pun intended) blog writer included. I had eaten them on occasions when nothing else was available, but I found myself removing the patty more often than not.

Ah, the soy veggie burger patty. Slightly greasy looking, usually brown or a related shade, with a few discolored peas or carrot pieces visible. If you’re lucky, you’ll see a kernel or two of yellowish corn. You’ll take the first bite and be greeted with a burst of…chewiness. That’s right, chewiness. Add some more special sauce of your choice to that and perhaps swallowing will be not so unpleasant.

To replicate the mouth feel of meat (and of course the hallowed protein content), soy is added to many veggie burger patties. Now, I don’t know any meat eaters who have ever been fooled by a soy patty- “oh yum, tastes just like beef!”, said no one ever. And anyone transitioning from a meat-eating lifestyle to the other side probably isn’t going to stay vegetarian because of those clever soy imposters. In fact, it would probably convince them to go back because heck, those burgers!

So it came as a pleasant surprise to me when I first tried a frozen burger patty which was just made of vegetables. A little bit of potato to bind together some beans, corn, mushroom, some seasoning, and voila!, a convenient and delicious filling for my sandwich. This wasn’t going to fool any meat- eaters, either, mind you, but at least we wouldn’t drive them away. And the new vegetarians might just stay and try out a new way of eating.

This evolution of the veggie burger got me thinking about authenticity. Why try to be meat when you’re a vegetable? Why not just be the best vegetable you can be? We all do the same thing, though- try to be something we are not.

We’re all like that- trying to be something we are not. Artists acting like executives, introverts behaving as extroverts, picky eaters acting like foodies, bookworms trying to enjoy television. Sometimes it is necessary to wear conflicting personality hats just to get through the day. But can we try to do more with who we truly are?

Try new things, be in new places and circumstances, but always be yourself. Can you spend more time with hobbies you enjoy rather then do the latest “it” hobby? Find ways to spend more time with people of you enjoy the company, but find ways to spend time alone if people drain you. Listen to the music you like rather than just mindlessly tuning in to the Top 40 every day. Eat the same thing every day for a week if it so pleases you. Avoid veggie burgers if needed.

-Sayali