Mari is the creative mind behind “Events by Mari”, as well as the host of Afghani show “Az har Chaman Samaney” on Radio Azad at 10 am on Sundays. Please be sure to like her page on Facebook!

Many times we attend weddings and events, we sit on a beautifully decorated chair, enjoy our food on a chic decorated table, take a picture with the bride and groom on their nicely decorated stage.

Have you ever wondered what it takes to decorate a full venue? How much planning is required before the actual wedding/event takes place?

Our design team is getting ready for another beautiful event this weekend and we try to blog here a short and sweet process of how we successfully plan, design and execute a wedding/event from start to finish and ensure a smooth, beautiful transformation of a venue to suit your fancy.

Sometimes it takes weeks even months to plan, design and execute an event depending on the size of the event or sometimes you may only have a day or 2 to decorate an event for that last minute brides…either way a professional event designer should be prepared to handle any situation with utmost professionalism.

Here are a few steps we at Events by Mari take for our events to make sure everything goes according to plan:

1. Setup an appointment. Discuss elements of the design to your bride, visit the venue, exchange pictures, setup a theme/color scheme, price negotiation and sign the contract.

2. Make a list of everything you need. Launder, iron press and prepare linens.

3. Prepare centerpieces.

4. Locate your hardware.

5. Purchase/design flowers

6. Transport design elements to your venue.

7. Timing is everything. Make sure you have enough time to setup before the event starts.

8. Coordinate with other vendors.

9. Have extra linens to cover the unexpected and avoid traveling back to your storage/home.

10. Deliver an exceptional customer service. Don’t forget to Take pictures!