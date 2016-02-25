Analysis

Donald Trump has now won three primaries in a row (New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada) and it seems inevitable that he is going to easily snag the Republican nomination. Everyone is wondering why he keeps winning and in the end it’s because of peoples anger and distaste of the government. Many of Trump’s supporters feel that the government has done nothing to ease their burdens and they believe someone from outside the government establishment is going to fix our country’s problems.

Personally, I feel it is time we stop ridiculing Trump’s supporters and start understanding what their problems are. Instead of inciting Trump’s hateful rhetoric, we need to start having meaningful conversations on their issues and figure out a way to help his supporters. Ignoring them or casting them off as crazy isn’t going to help our country in the future, it is only going to continue to isolate them. In the end Trump brings the crazy out in some people but we have to be the ones to stop it.

I was really shocked when Jeb Bush dropped out of the Presidential Race but after dismal back to back performances in Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina it was expected. Jeb Bush seemed like a moderate Republican candidate more in line with what the GOP was like during the Reagan administration. He also had an exorbitant amount of money in his campaign fund. Unfortunately, he has been out of touch with his party since he left the Florida Governorship back in 2007. Since then the Tea party has swooped on in and religious/racial intolerance has become acceptable within the Republican party.

While Jeb Bush attempted to debate on policy, met with several country’s leaders to discuss his plans on foreign policy, rarely made caustic remarks against any particular group, in the end it wasn’t enough. Many people these days aren’t interested in detailed policy ideas or political experience. They are more intrigued by a fresh face and 30 second soundbites of what the candidate plans to do as President (which is another reason why I think Trump is winning).

As someone who has worked in policy, a 30 second soundbite is insufficient to properly explain your political platform and future Presidential goals. Policy knowledge and experience is also vital in attempting to pass bipartisan legislation and getting anything done. I think the Republican Party lost a moderate Presidential candidate and if Donald Trump is elected as President I think his own supporters will be in for a nasty surprise.

Finally, all eyes are on Texas as Super Tuesday approaches. With the most delegates up for grabs for both the Republican and Democratic parties, Texas has a lot to offer. Last week I covered the best candidates to vote for in the Republican Primary, this week I covered the Democrat Primary. I found that most local newspapers had great recommendations on who people should vote for and I followed that for the most part. But, make sure you do your research on the candidates, the issues that matter to you and go vote!