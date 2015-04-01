Like every other Muslim, I was raised with the concept of “shaitan” (Satan). I was told this is a being that will always distract and deviate you from the path of Islam. He is constantly working to guide us towards sin and hell. I’m sure some variation of this description sounds familiar to most Muslims.

For some reason, the idea of Satan as explained above never quite appealed to me. It failed to intellectually challenge or spiritually inspire me. It seemed too simplistic of an explanation and too escapist of an ideology. Every time we sinned; forgot to pray, lost our temper, didn’t fast; I would hear those around me say “ Shaitan made me forget, Shaitan took over me, etc”. At a societal level, I saw how we conveniently blamed all corruption, moral degradation, and societal evils to this great force. It seemed so simple and naïve. It always seemed like we as people were these innocent, mindless beings that were always fooled and tricked by this clever, plotting and evil force. We were never to be blamed.

You might wonder what’s wrong with thinking of Satan in this way. Most people will be quick to quote several Quranic verses and plenty Hadith that completely substantiate Satan’s traits. I am well aware of them and have heard and read them. But, to a rational mind, such a simplistic view will not really appeal. Wouldn’t God want us to use His gifted faculties of mind and soul more and remain in charge of our consciousness?

The flaw with such an understanding is that it fails to acknowledge the magnificence and grandeur of God’s design. Human beings were created as the “best and most exalted” of creation (Ashraf al Makhlooqat). So, unlike all other creation that lack the divine essence that God breathed into us, human beings were blessed with an extra ordinary element. We contain God’s spark. I refuse to believe God would create such feeble and mindless beings that lack the ability to discern and make conscious decisions.

Being responsible for one’s self is a duty we owe to our Creator. By constantly blaming Satan for all our faults, we fail to introspect and take responsibility for our actions. We are always the victim, never in charge, always being ruled by this great evil force, Satan. This is a dangerous disease that Muslims suffer from where the root of all our problems is always found to be outside of us. We find a different name for it but our historical favorites are America and Jews.

The wisdom of Kabbalah allowed me to understand the concept of Satan in a way that made spiritual and rational sense. Though the fundamental principles are the same in both understandings, what greatly differs is that Kabbalah explains that Satan is nothing but the evil inclination, the second voice, the ego, the desire to receive for the self alone. It lies “WITHIN” us. So, rather than believing that we are in this constant war with an external force, we need to direct our energies inwardly. This explanation beautifully bleeds into the concept of Jihad; the war that needs to be happening spiritually for us to grow towards God.

Rater than narrowing the work of Satan to only religious tasks, we need to broaden our understanding of Satan to every thought and act. The Quran explains that Satan has no real power over man except what we give him. Our battle needs to be about keeping our life in our control and not handing over the reigns to Satan. Next time, you’re tempted to blame Satan, replace it with “ego” or “the evil inclination within”. This simple replacement has the power to change our consciousness.

Every time we fail to realize our full potential; to share, to love, to understand, to give; we have given into Satan. So, when you feel too lazy to start a new project, to get up and work out, to excel at your job, to help your spouse, to not be reactive; Satan has won. You let your evil inclination get the better of you. Every time you doubt your ability and potential, you are connecting with the darkness that Satan emanates. Every time we blame Satan for our faults, he wins. Living in this victim mentality, without ever taking responsibility are all Satan at work. We need to broaden your definition of him so we can be aware of all the arenas we have been missing. How can we ever solve any of our problems when we are convinced that we play no role in the creation of the problem? It is no co incidence that Muslims face a myriad of problems ranging from terrorism, illiteracy to honor killing. As many read this, they will be quick to point out that these issues are created by “another” or argue that other societies have the same or even worse problems. And that is how Satan always distracts us by never allowing us to be self critical or introspective.

Anger is strongly condemned by most faiths. Anger is fundamentally EGO driven. Anything strongly rooted in ego is satanic in nature. Anger disconnects us from the Light of the Creator and throws us into darkness. An angry person will always defend him/herself by saying “If only my spouse hadn’t provoked me, traffic hadn’t been slow, my child not argued back, etc, I wouldn’t have lost my temper”. Again, they are always the victim reacting to an external situation. Satan loves reaction.

As I read the sin of Satan for which he was expelled from heaven, it struck me that it was nothing but arrogance. He believed he was better than the rest. Take a step back and ask yourself, how many times we have not been guilty of thinking and believing we are “better” or “superior” to another based on color, creed, intelligence, looks, etc. I will be bold enough to say this “superiority” complex engulfs most Muslim nations. A look at the dynamics between Arab nations where each believes the other is less or even within Muslim countries where we have no problem believing that our culture, clothes, looks, piety, food are better than XYZ. If Satan was thrown out for this arrogant and egotistical thinking, we should be very concerned about our future.

The realization that our battle with Satan is an intensely internal war and that Satan thrives on creating doubt, uncertainty, laziness, blame giving, mediocricity should awaken us from our comfortable slumber where we are only looking outwards. You are in charge. Give Satan a break. He’s been given a lot more credit than he deserves.

By: Hiba Tanvir