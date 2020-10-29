Terms & Conditions

This Agreement is entered into by and between Radio Azad, and above listed client (hereinafter referred to as the ‘Client’).

WHEREAS, the Client has obtained all required and appropriate consents from an individual or individuals to enable the Client to obtain consumer and investigative reports regarding such person or persons to be used to evaluate certain transactions between the Client and the consenting individual; AND WHEREAS, the Client wishes to use Radio Azad service provider to obtain and purchase such reports and Radio Azad wishes to sell such reports to the Client, on and subject to the terms of this Agreement;

NOW, THEREFORE, in consideration of the mutual covenants set forth in this Agreement, and other good and valuable consideration (receipt and sufficiency of which is hereby acknowledged by Radio Azad and the Client), Radio Azad and the Client hereby covenant and agree as follows: